American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.89 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.96 and a 200-day moving average of $203.85.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.64.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

