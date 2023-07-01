American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.64.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

American Tower stock opened at $193.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.85. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

