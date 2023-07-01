Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 579,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

ANRGF stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

ANRGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Anaergia from C$4.20 to C$3.90 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Anaergia from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Anaergia from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

