Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$3.90 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.20 to C$3.90 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANRGF. National Bank Financial downgraded Anaergia from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Anaergia from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Anaergia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

