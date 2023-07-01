Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Reduced by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16,424.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 3,121,559 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

ADI traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.81. 3,376,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

