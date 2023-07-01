Analysts’ Downgrades for June 30th (CSTM, DNOW, GGG, HPE, HPQ, MAT, MBUU, NPO, OSTK, PFE)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, June 30th:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Graco (NYSE:GGG)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

