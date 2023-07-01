Analysts’ Downgrades for June 30th (CSTM, DNOW, GGG, HPE, HPQ, MAT, MBUU, NPO, OSTK, PFE)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, June 30th:
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
