Analysts Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target at $165.13

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Bank of America boosted their target price on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of FFIV opened at $146.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.47.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,920,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,538,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,011 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

