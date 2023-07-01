Analyzing InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF) and Its Competitors

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Free Report) is one of 377 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare InMed Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for InMed Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors 620 1468 4019 30 2.56

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 103.15%. Given InMed Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InMed Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

23.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -18.03 InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors $203.66 million $58.10 million -116.55

InMed Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than InMed Pharmaceuticals. InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors -10,163.04% -83.99% -18.35%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, it works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

