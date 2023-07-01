Analyzing Ion Beam Applications (IOBCF) and Its Competitors

Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Free Report) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ion Beam Applications to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Ion Beam Applications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ion Beam Applications and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ion Beam Applications 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ion Beam Applications Competitors 169 741 704 38 2.37

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 54.54%. Given Ion Beam Applications’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ion Beam Applications has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Ion Beam Applications and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A 206.45 Ion Beam Applications Competitors $536.29 million $21.57 million 84.09

Ion Beam Applications’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ion Beam Applications. Ion Beam Applications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ion Beam Applications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A Ion Beam Applications Competitors -134.73% -35.10% -12.90%

Summary

Ion Beam Applications rivals beat Ion Beam Applications on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems. This segment also offers turnkey solutions for the treatment of cancer through the use of proton beams; and a line of cyclotrons used for the production of positron emission tomography or SPECT radioisotopes, as well as a line of industrial accelerators for sterilization and ionization. The Dosimetry segment provides solutions and services that enhances efficiency and minimizes errors in radiation therapy and medical imaging quality assurance and calibration procedures. The company has strategic research and development partnership with SCK CEN (Belgian nuclear research center) to enable the production of Actinimum-225 (225Ac), a novel radioisotope for the treatment of cancer; and an agreement with University of Pennsylvania for research in ConformalFLASH. Ion Beam Applications SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium.

