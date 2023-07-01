Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Price Hits $2,155.61

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,155.61 or 0.07053027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $63.22 million and approximately $294,991.51 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

