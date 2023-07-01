AO World (LON:AO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $74.60

AO World plc (LON:AO – Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.60 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 85.11 ($1.08). AO World shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.06), with a volume of 497,719 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AO World from GBX 51 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.66) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.14) price target on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 70.25 ($0.89).

Get AO World alerts:

AO World Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £457.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,170.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.78.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.