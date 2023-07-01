Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the May 31st total of 249,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 284,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Apexigen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apexigen during the third quarter worth about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Apexigen during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Apexigen during the third quarter worth about $692,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Apexigen during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Apexigen during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apexigen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered Apexigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Apexigen Price Performance

Shares of APGN stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Apexigen has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Apexigen will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apexigen

(Free Report)

Apexigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apexigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apexigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.