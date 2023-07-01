Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0002 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $3.18 million and $514,916.52 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

