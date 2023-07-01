Applied Digital Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Applied Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 100.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.47 million.

APLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Applied Digital from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Applied Digital stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $896.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,020,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

