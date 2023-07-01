Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,142,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,610. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.14.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

