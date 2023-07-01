Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.70

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $5.81. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 2,343,583 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 9.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 232,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

