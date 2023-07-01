Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) vs. Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Critical Survey

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -25.64% -17.77% -7.17% Apyx Medical -46.93% -51.04% -37.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Apyx Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 1 5 4 0 2.30 Apyx Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus price target of $50.71, suggesting a potential upside of 106.66%. Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.79%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Apyx Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $801.22 million 1.98 -$94.59 million ($3.17) -7.74 Apyx Medical $44.51 million 3.91 -$23.18 million ($0.60) -8.38

Apyx Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tandem Diabetes Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Apyx Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. It has development and commercialization agreements with Dexcom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market. It also offers hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

