Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU) Short Interest Update

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquaron Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $886,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aquaron Acquisition by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 219,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Aquaron Acquisition alerts:

Aquaron Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQU opened at $10.43 on Friday. Aquaron Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

Aquaron Acquisition Company Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aquaron Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquaron Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.