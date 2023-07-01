Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $761.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Activity

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,833,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,043 shares of company stock valued at $965,158. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Free Report

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Articles

