Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 6,917 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $40,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $13.15 on Friday, reaching $1,184.60. 489,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,248.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,162.31. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $615.54 and a 12 month high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

