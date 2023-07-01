Ardevora Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,724 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.4% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Amphenol worth $79,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.8 %

APH traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,419. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

