Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 245,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,624,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $8.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.48. 5,161,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.