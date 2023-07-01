Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,882 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.17% of AmerisourceBergen worth $53,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,756. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $193.43.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

