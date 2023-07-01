Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $26.88 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,243 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $26,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.59. The stock had a trading volume of 283,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,019. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $272.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

