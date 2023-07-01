Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 349,205 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,576,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,205 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $47,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. 7,552,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,428,822. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

