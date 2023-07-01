Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,740 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $77,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $1,491,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 9,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

NASDAQ COST traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $538.38. 2,222,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $238.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $509.09 and a 200 day moving average of $494.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

