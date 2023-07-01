Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,090 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 205,965 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.93% of First Financial Bankshares worth $42,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 39.69%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $481,555.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 27,587 shares of company stock worth $747,571. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

