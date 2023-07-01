Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,770 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.5% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $86,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $393.30. 4,407,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $395.17.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.