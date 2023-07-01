Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,023 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $52,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS stock traded up $4.22 on Friday, reaching $330.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,912. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.44. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $339.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

