Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $68.94 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00042353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000771 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

