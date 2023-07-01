Ardor Price Hits $0.0692 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $69.17 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00030891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

