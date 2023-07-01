Ark (ARK) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. Ark has a market capitalization of $43.38 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,962,740 coins and its circulating supply is 173,962,628 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

