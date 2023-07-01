ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.53. ArrowMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.23.
ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 294.35%.
Insider Activity at ArrowMark Financial
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 126,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88,731 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
