ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.53. ArrowMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 294.35%.

Insider Activity at ArrowMark Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ArrowMark Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Guy M. Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle purchased 2,000 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $99,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 126,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88,731 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

