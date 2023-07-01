ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0542 on Top Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, ASD has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $35.79 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,502.28 or 1.00001724 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05364712 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,547,585.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

