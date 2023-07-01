Ashland (NYSE:ASH) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 749,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,847. Ashland has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

