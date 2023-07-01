Ashland (NYSE:ASH) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Stock

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,847. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.