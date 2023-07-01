Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.97.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
