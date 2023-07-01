Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.97.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

