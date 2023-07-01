AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up 1.5% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $221.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Argus lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.