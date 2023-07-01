AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

