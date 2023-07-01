Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) & Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Head to Head Contrast

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -1.01% -0.95% Austin Gold N/A -7.87% -7.75%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A -$43.44 million ($0.05) -75.60 Austin Gold N/A N/A -$1.07 million ($0.09) -9.89

This table compares Gatos Silver and Austin Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Austin Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gatos Silver and Austin Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Austin Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than Austin Gold.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Austin Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

(Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Austin Gold

(Free Report)

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.