Avalanche Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.95 or 0.00042294 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.47 billion and $126.47 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00030891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,030,628 coins and its circulating supply is 345,311,178 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

