Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Down 47.6% in June

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Avance Gas Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AVACF opened at $8.45 on Friday. Avance Gas has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

