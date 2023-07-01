Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Holdings Trimmed by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDMO. Stephens cut their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,795. The company has a market cap of $876.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,398.40 and a beta of 1.84. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $21.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,468.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avid Bioservices news, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $35,026.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,468.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

