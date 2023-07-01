Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.78. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 13.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

