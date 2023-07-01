Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Axos Financial stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 362.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Axos Financial by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

