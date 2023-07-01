Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

AX opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

