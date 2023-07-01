Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

Azure Power Global stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999,691 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 754,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 326,272 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,387,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 261,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 50.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 245,274 shares during the period.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.