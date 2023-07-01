Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Shares Up 3.1%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, Financial Management, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.