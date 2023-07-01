Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.69. 50,478,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,040,524. The stock has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.