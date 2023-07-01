Bank of America Trims Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Target Price to $92.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ED. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

